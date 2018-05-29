Brow Beat

In Roseanne’s Cancellation, Morality Won Out Over the Status Quo

By

Roseanne
Roseanne.
Adam Rose/ABC © 2017 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.

When the news broke this afternoon that ABC had canceled Roseanne, the hugely successful reboot of the 1990s sitcom, after a racist tweet by its star, Roseanne Barr, I was in the middle of writing a piece about how unlikely it was that the show would be canceled. Roseanne—which, it should be said, some other network could still theoretically pick up—was a rare, gargantuan hit for flailing network television, starring, in Barr, a woman who has long had an extremely contentious and deranged Twitter account. When she tweeted earlier today of President Obama’s former advisor, Valerie Jarrett, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” I assumed that she would receive, at most, a slap on the wrist from ABC, which would not punish the goose laying the golden egg, even if the goose was extremely racist.

The decision to cancel Roseanne will, I expect, lead to a huge backlash in the coming days and weeks, from people who weren’t that offended by Barr’s tweet to begin with. Just as the show was embraced by President Trump and Fox News and Barr herself as a victory for white working class people, those same factions will now treat the cancellation as an attack on this same cohort, further confirmation that the PC police, the liberal media, the establishment have it in for them. They will, in other words, try and make this story seem like it is more of the status quo.

The cancellation of Roseanne is anything but the status quo. Network executives surely took finances into consideration, but given the success of Roseanne and the swiftness with which this decision was rendered (Barr’s challenging twitter account and personal politics may have primed the pump here) it strikes me as being, primarily, a moral one.

The decision was made possible by something else—really someone else—who is not status quo: ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, the first black woman to be the head of a major broadcast network. We can never know for sure what would have happened if a white person were in charge of ABC at this moment, but it strikes me that they would have been much more likely to administer the aforementioned wrist slap, continuing to put up with the polarizing circus act that is Barr. Dungey, instead, saw Roseanne’s tweet comparing a black woman to an ape for what it was: too much, too far, enough.

As I was writing about Roseanne, thinking that it would never be canceled, I was trying to articulate what has always been so tricky about the reboot, which was the utility of its immorality. Trump voters could watch Roseanne and feel seen, heard and flattered. It allowed them to imagine themselves, like Roseanne Arnold, as smart, tough, funny and not racist. And as false and mendacious as this fantasy is, it was, also, perhaps efficacious for our schisming America, a pressure release valve for Trump voters, while also being a relatively non-toxic way for progressives to observe said Trump voters. It was a way for us to see each other without actually having to speak, a way to exist in the same space without having to fight. But sometimes there’s no choice but to fight. Sometimes morality has to trump utility. Channing Dungey knew that.

Donald Trump TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Willa Paskin

In Roseanne’s Cancellation, Morality Won Out Over the Status Quo

Jack Hamilton

Pusha T’s New Album Is Outstanding. The Feud It Stoked Should Be Even Better.

Christina Bonnington

How Google Home Became the Best-Selling Smart Speaker

Henry Grabar

The Maryland Flooding Is a Warning: The Danger Is Rain, and We’re Making It Worse

Aaron Mak

Vermont and California Taking Steps to Regulate Data Collection

Rachelle Hampton

Who Would Buy Nunc’s Fancy Marble Watch That Can’t Tell Time?

Sam Adams

ABC Cancels Roseanne After Barr’s Racist Tweet

Daniel Politi

Soros Warns “Another Major Financial Crisis” Is Looming—and Trump Is Partly to Blame

Kilolo Kijakazi and Heather McCulloch

Building Women’s Wealth Is Key to Future Economic Security

Christina Cauterucci

Supreme Court Allows Arkansas Restriction on Abortion Pill to Stand

Marissa Martinelli

Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Leading Lady Gets Her Very Own Animated Short

Willa Paskin

Michelle Wolf’s Netflix Show Is Funniest When She’s Vicious

Most Read

Is Dreaming Real? When You’re Lucid, the Distinction Ceases to Matter.

Roc Morin

Is the Mueller Investigation Winding Down or Just Getting Started?

Kate Brannen

Why Do so Many Parents Intervene Shamelessly in Their Kids’ Professional Lives?

Alison Green

Video Catches New Jersey Cop Punching Woman Suspected of Underage Drinking on Beach

Daniel Politi

Trump Honors Memorial Day With Tweet Praising Himself (Of Course)

Daniel Politi

Roseanne Barr Is “Sorry” She Compared Valerie Jarrett to an Ape

Sam Adams