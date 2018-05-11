There’s Still Hope for Another Network to Save Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox announced on Thursday that it was cancelling beloved police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, but fans may not have to mourn for very long. It was only a matter of hours before other networks started expressing interest in saving the show, with the Hollywood Reporter reporting that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s producer, Universal Television, has already received calls from Hulu, Netflix, TBS, and NBC.
In the meantime, the cast and crew took to social media to thank fans for their devotion:
A number of celebrities also came out as fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in wake of the cancellation, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, and Mark Hamill.
But the best tribute may have come from a very unexpected source: