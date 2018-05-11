Brow Beat

There’s Still Hope for Another Network to Save Brooklyn Nine-Nine

By

Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio in Brooklyn Nine Nine
Don’t count them out yet.
Fox.

Fox announced on Thursday that it was cancelling beloved police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, but fans may not have to mourn for very long. It was only a matter of hours before other networks started expressing interest in saving the show, with the Hollywood Reporter reporting that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s producer, Universal Television, has already received calls from Hulu, Netflix, TBS, and NBC.

In the meantime, the cast and crew took to social media to thank fans for their devotion:

A number of celebrities also came out as fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in wake of the cancellation, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, and Mark Hamill.

But the best tribute may have come from a very unexpected source:

There's Still Hope for Another Network to Save Brooklyn Nine-Nine

May My Child Pee in the Park?

The Far-Left and Far-Right Find It Astonishingly Easy to Unite

Pittsburgh's Biggest Hospital Wants to Become the "Amazon of Health Care." Locals Just Want It to Take Their Insurance.

Rabbit Holes: Wasting Time in the Oddball World of Surreal Memes

American Bible Society Is a Nonprofit Rarity—It's Almost Fulfilled Its Mission

Revenge Tries to Elevate the Rape-Revenge Movie, But Is the Genre Worth Saving?

Gloria Calderón Kellett on TV Moms Who Inspired Her One Day at a Time Reboot

What Makes Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc a Soccer Genius

How a Mugger Helped Create the NSA's Post-9/11 Surveillance Program

Democrats Lean Into Labor Issues

How Fidelity Is Shaking Up the Charitable-Giving Sector for the Better

Mike Pence Just Called for an End to the Mueller Probe. What Is He Afraid Of?

Maggie Haberman on Why Trump Hates His Job—and Why She Hates Twitter

If Only Minorities Could Feel As Comfortable Calling the Cops As White People Do

No, Bari Weiss Isn't Glorifying the "Dark Web"

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

A Chicago Man Filled Out a Single Postal Change of Address Form and Redirected UPS Corporate Mail to His Apartment

