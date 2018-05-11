There’s Still Hope for Another Network to Save Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Don’t count them out yet. Fox.

Fox announced on Thursday that it was cancelling beloved police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, but fans may not have to mourn for very long. It was only a matter of hours before other networks started expressing interest in saving the show, with the Hollywood Reporter reporting that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s producer, Universal Television, has already received calls from Hulu, Netflix, TBS, and NBC.

In the meantime, the cast and crew took to social media to thank fans for their devotion:

Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 10, 2018

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018

PEP TALK IN MIRROR TODAY pic.twitter.com/TgWXdGKesj — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 10, 2018

While no doubt sad news, I celebrate all that #Brooklyn99 has accomplished, how much it has meant to me personally and I will forever cherish the time I was gifted in the company of these fine people. ❤️ — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 11, 2018

A number of celebrities also came out as fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in wake of the cancellation, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, and Mark Hamill.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

I don’t wanna live in a world where Fox cancels Brooklyn 99 but keeps News — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 11, 2018

Reason #30: The world is better with this show in it. I love these characters and the healing good energy B99 brings. https://t.co/HXs6ct8bzv — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 11, 2018

Here’s the thing about Brooklyn 99 being cancelled, I don’t want it to be. I love all of those people & they earned the right 2 have a final season victory lap where I could emotionally prepare. Don’t know them. Have nothing 2 do with the show. I’m just a fan who deserves better. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) May 11, 2018

News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch. Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 10, 2018

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

