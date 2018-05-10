Brow Beat

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

By

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, looking shocked
Joe Lo Truglio in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
John P. Fleenor / FOX

No more riotously funny cold opens, no more “title of your sex tape” jokes, no more wondering how Andre Braugher hasn’t won an Emmy for his role as Captain Raymond Holt—that’s right, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been canceled. TV Line is reporting that Season 5 of the police sitcom, which is currently airing, will be its last at Fox.

This is especially sad news for a show that remained genuinely funny and good-hearted throughout all five seasons and still has room to grow. (Ahem, Hulu. Are you reading this?) The cancellation comes in spite of a last-minute #RenewB99 campaign on Twitter that was encouraged by members of the cast.

The Season 5 finale—which will now double as the series finale—will revolve around the wedding of Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero). The last episode will air on May 20.

Comedy TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Henry Grabar

Every Day Is Mother’s Day for the Record Number of Millennials Who Live With Mom

Rebecca Onion

The Slate 90, Health Care Politics, and Greta Gerwig at the Movies

Christina Bonnington

How We Interact With Our Phones Is Fundamentally Changing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Firm That Denied Its Michael Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

Marissa Martinelli

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

Christina Cauterucci

Virginia Woman Given a Jail Sentence for “Concealing a Dead Body” After Her Stillbirth

Lena Wilson

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Won’t Be Staged in a Federal Courtroom After All

Heather Schwedel

Who Was in the Wrong in the Greta Gerwig Movie Case? Everyone, but Mostly Society.

Jim Newell

Immigration Advocates Are Trying an End Run Around Paul Ryan

Rachel Withers

Alexa Is a Bad Dog

Ruth Graham

Southern Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Drawn Fire Not for His Actions but for His Words. That’s Huge.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court’s Awful Trinity Lutheran Decision May Compel New Mexico to Subsidize Religious Schools

Most Read

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Heather Schwedel

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Jamelle Bouie

The Vekselberg Case Increases the Odds of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Turning on Each Other

Frank Bowman

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

Aisha Harris and Kristen Meinzer

Google Is Ready to Turn You Into a Cyborg

Will Oremus