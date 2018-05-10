Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

Joe Lo Truglio in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. John P. Fleenor / FOX

No more riotously funny cold opens, no more “title of your sex tape” jokes, no more wondering how Andre Braugher hasn’t won an Emmy for his role as Captain Raymond Holt—that’s right, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been canceled. TV Line is reporting that Season 5 of the police sitcom, which is currently airing, will be its last at Fox.

This is especially sad news for a show that remained genuinely funny and good-hearted throughout all five seasons and still has room to grow. (Ahem, Hulu. Are you reading this?) The cancellation comes in spite of a last-minute #RenewB99 campaign on Twitter that was encouraged by members of the cast.

🙏🏽🚨🙏🏽🚨🙏🏽 Now would be a good time to get loud Nine Niners #RenewB99 #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/VZWltMYVbQ — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

The Season 5 finale—which will now double as the series finale—will revolve around the wedding of Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero). The last episode will air on May 20.