The Boba Fett Movie Is Happening, and Logan’s James Mangold Will Reportedly Direct

Get your Sarlacc pit jokes out of the way now, folks. Lucasfilm

Solo, meet Boba Fett.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the original Star Wars trilogy’s scene-stealing bounty hunter Boba Fett will soon star in his very own spinoff movie. James Mangold, who directed Logan, will reportedly direct the film, which will presumably be called something like Boba Fett: A Star Wars Story, and will co-write the script with Simon Kinberg (also of X-Men franchise fame). While it seems increasingly unlikely that we’ll ever get an R-rated Star Wars story, a Boba Fett standalone movie with Mangold at the helm would be a prime candidate.

The real question is when the spinoff movie will take place: Boba Fett’s origins were already explored in the prequel movie Attack of the Clones, in which we learned that he is actually a clone of another bounty hunter, Jango Fett, who raised him as a son. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a young, delinquent Boba Fett pursues revenge on the Jedi Mace Windu for murdering Jango. It’s certainly possible that the new film will take place in the decades following Clone Wars, before we meet a fully grown Boba in the original trilogy, although that’d be a pretty safe choice for the setting.

Here’s a better one: We last saw Boba Fett tumble into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, an undignified end for such a cool bounty hunter, but his death has never been confirmed. The Boba Fett spinoff should take place immediately after that moment, with Boba clawing his way out of the man-eating monster in the very first scene.