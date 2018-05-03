Billboard Changes Its Chart-Ranking System to Privilege Music You Pay to Stream

Drake currently tops the Hot 100 with “Nice for What.” Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you want to support your favorite musicians, it may be time to pull out your credit card. Billboard announced this week that it has finalized changes to its chart rankings that will weigh paid subscription streaming in its calculations more than music you listen to for free. The move, which takes effect the week of June 29, will impact the Hot 100 chart for songs and the Billboard 200 for albums.

Streaming isn’t the only factor that goes into chart rankings, of course, but for the Hot 100 in particular, it remains “the most dominant factor,” ahead of radio airplay and digital sales. The chart already privileges on-demand streaming services over programmed services like Pandora. Under the new system, paid subscription streams will count as one point toward a song’s ranking, while ad-supported streams will count as two-thirds of a point and programmed streams will count for half a point.

The move is a victory for services like Apple Music and Amazon Music but not so great for YouTube or (non-Premium) Spotify, which are available for free. Billboard says it will reevaluate the new system in the fourth quarter and make any necessary adjustments for next year.