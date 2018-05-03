Brow Beat

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The organization stated the former members no longer met their “Standards of Conduct.”

By

Roman Polanski.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski have been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to a statement issued by the organization. The Board of Governors met on Tuesday to decide whether or not Cosby, who was recently convicted of sexual assault, and Polanski, who has been convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, should remain in their ranks. The board voted no, on the grounds that Cosby and Polanski do not meet the organization’s recently implemented Standards of Conduct.

“The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity,” the statement concluded.

Cosby and Polanski are the third and fourth members to ever be expelled by the academy, following alleged serial predator Harvey Weinstein and sharer of screeners Carmine Caridi. Though Cosby and Polanski’s expulsions are a sign of progress toward addressing industrywide sexual predation, this news is a bit hard to swallow given the organization’s long-held adoration of Polanski. While these Cosby allegations have come to the forefront relatively recently, public awareness of Polanski’s criminal actions are decades old. The academy nonetheless awarded him the Best Director statuette for The Pianist in 2003 and has upheld his membership for the past 40 years, until now.

Last year, Polanski returned to Cannes with Based on a True Story, which debuted to mixed reviews. Though Cannes has set up a hotline to address sexual predators in their midst, representatives of the festival have not spoken out about their decision to include Polanski’s work.

Lena Wilson is Slate's culture intern.

