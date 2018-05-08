Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Reteaming for Another Bill & Ted Movie, and We Bet It’ll Be Superb

Stupendous! Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Marvelous news: After almost three decades, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have signed on for another Bill & Ted movie. Deadline reports that both actors will soon reprise their roles as time-traveling metalheads from the 1989 original, in which Bill and Ted go on an adventure that is pretty magnificent, and its 1991 sequel, in which their journey is less favorable.

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the creators of the franchise, have written the script for the new sequel, which Reeves revealed last year involves the now middle-aged titular characters still trying to better the world through their music. The plot, via Deadline: “Out of luck and inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on another time-travel adventure—with the help of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures and some sympathetic music legends—to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it.” Suh-weet!

Dean Parisot, whose credits include Galaxy Quest and the Oscar-winning short The Appointments of Dennis Jennings, will direct the new movie, called Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is currently in pre-production. We hope it will be really, really good. [guitar riff]