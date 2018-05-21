Brow Beat

Barack and Michelle Obama Have Signed a Deal With Netflix

Former US President Barack Obama and former US First Lady Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a “multi-year agreement” to produce TV shows and movies for Netflix. According to the streaming provider’s announcement, delivered via tweet, the deal could “potentially” include “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.” (What, no stand-up specials?)

No further details are currently available, but in March, the New York Times reported that Netflix and the Obamas were mulling such a deal, and offered two possibilities:

In one possible show idea, Mr. Obama could moderate conversations on topics that dominated his presidency — health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change — and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump’s time in office.

Another program could feature Mrs. Obama on topics, like nutrition, that she championed in the White House. The former president and first lady could also lend their brand — and their endorsement — to documentaries or fictional programming on Netflix that align with their beliefs and values.

Whether or not the deal would include future appearances on David Letterman’s Netflix show has not yet been disclosed.

