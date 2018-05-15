Andy Richter Offers a Mind-Bending, Record-Scratching Lesson in Implicit Bias

Andy Richter tried his best to deliver a PSA about implicit bias on Conan, but was sabotaged by Conan O’Brien, Arrested Development’s Tony Hale, and Richter’s own love of afternoon naps. The sketch starts off as a simple PSA parody—Richter delivers “I can’t operate on my own son!”-level gender brainteasers with deep seriousness and sanctimony—but once Conan O’Brien enters, things devolve into an all-out battle between the two men over control of the sketch itself.

The result is a cross between Duck Amuck and the kind of mind-bender Mr. Show used to do very well—see, e.g., “The Five Voices” or “Pre-Taped Call-In Show”—and having Tony Hale take control at the end to turn the entire thing into a Netflix ad is a very rare example of gracefully-integrated product placement. Or rather, it’s pointedly ungraceful in a thematically-appropriate way, which is about as good as things get, product-placement-wise. Burma-Shave!