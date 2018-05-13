Brow Beat

André 3000 Celebrated Mother’s Day by Releasing Two New Songs

By

André 3000 on the red carpet at the TCA Tour in 2016.
André 3000 at the TCA Tour in 2016.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

André Benjamin, aka André 3000 of Outkast, celebrated Mother’s Day in the traditional fashion this year: signing up for Instagram and releasing two new solo tracks. You’d expect the new music to be bigger news than the Instagram account, but that’s because you haven’t yet seen this adorable photo:

Awwww! For now, André 3000’s Instagram is all about his mother, Sharon Benjamin Hodo, who died in 2013. He’s posted screenshots of their last text message exchanges and lyrics for “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents),” a lovely musical snapshot of both his parents:

His second new track, “Look Ma No Hands,” is a jazz instrumental with James Blake playing piano while André 3000 plays bass clarinet:

André appears to have announced the release of “Look Ma No Hands” by texting his mom’s presumably long-defunct cell phone, a touching sort of digital séance:

Meanwhile, fans hoping for an Outkast reunion will have to make do with this: André 3000 attended the high school graduation ceremony of Big Boi’s son Bamboo.

That’s Bamboo, as in the lyric “got a son on the way by the name of Bamboo,” in Outkast’s “B.O.B.,” from Stankonia, which really doesn’t seem like it came out that long ago. Now that kid’s made it from “not technically existing yet” to “college-bound,” and we’re all that much closer to becoming defunct phone numbers floating from phone to phone in someone else’s iCloud contacts. Happy Mother’s Day!

