The Most Awkward Line in the Entire Star Wars Franchise Gets a Surprisingly Catchy Remix

“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” Attack of the Clones has some truly painful dialogue, but Anakin Skywalker’s attempt to flirt with his future wife with a monologue about sand is probably the most squirm-inducing moment in the entire Star Wars franchise. On the other hand, it makes for a bangin’ soundtrack to Sand: A Star Wars Story.

The Gregory Brothers have used Anakin’s famous hatred of sand as inspiration for the next Star Wars standalone movie, which, according to the video, will reveal the true reason he turned on Padmé (sand), the source of his anger with Obi-Wan (sand), and why he turned to the dark side in the first place (sand).

Is the remix a contender for song of the summer? Too early to tell. But maybe don’t play it at the beach.