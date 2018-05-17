The Latest Rumors Say Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Follow the Adventures of a Young Aragorn

Viggo Mortensen as a not-so-young Aragorn. New Line

Amazon reportedly spent quite a chunk of change on securing the rights to make a Lord of the Rings series—try $250 million—but if new rumors about the plot are to be believed, that money won’t go to waste. Fan site TheOneRing.net tweeted Wednesday that it has confirmed with “multiple sources” that at least the first season of the prequel series will focus on Aragorn, which is a great choice on Amazon’s part.

[BREAKING] We have confirmed from multiple sources that @AmazonStudios new billion-dollar #LOTR series will open its first season centered on a young Aragorn.



Let's discuss whats available and how this opens up Tolkien's Legendarium. A thread. #Tolkien

/1 pic.twitter.com/mfbkf4jyX6 — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) May 16, 2018

Aragorn (also known as Son of Arathorn, Elessar, Strider, and like, a billion other nicknames) is already a well-known and well-liked character, after being played by Viggo Mortensen in Peter Jackson’s movies. Thanks to J.R.R. Tolkien’s attention to detail, however, he also still has a rich backstory left to explore. If the rumor about the series is true, then Amazon should know one thing: that the independently produced fan film Born of Hope beat them to it in 2009.