Brow Beat

After the Stunning Success of “Be Best,” Conan Looks at Some of Melania Trump’s Other Campaign Ideas

By

Things are moving so quickly with the Trump administration’s corruption scandals that it’s getting hard for late night hosts to find time for what’s really important: making fun of Trump and his cronies’ dumbest non-corruption-related ideas. Fortunately, Conan O’Brien is stepping up to fill the gap left by his colleagues with this brief, merciless riff on Melania Trump’s ill-conceived, worse-named “Be Best” campaign. Whether “Be Best” is a deliberately bad slogan or a passive-aggressive critique of the president, one thing is certain: It’s a horrible name for a White House program. But as Conan reveals, things could have gone a lot worse.

The host runs down a list of rejected ideas for the first lady’s public agenda, and although none of them have the simple, half-brained purity of “Be Best”—her fitness program “America Fat Stop No” comes the closest—they’re still pretty stupid and funny. And Conan’s suggestions have one significant advantage over “Be Best,” at least when it comes to national embarrassment: none of Conan’s ideas are real.

Late Night Melania Trump

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mike Pesca

McCain’s Absence at Gina Haspel’s CIA Confirmation Hearing Was a Game-Changer

Matthew Dessem

After the Stunning Success of “Be Best,” Conan Looks at Some of Melania Trump’s Other Campaign Ideas

Henry Grabar

Is It Normal for the President’s Lawyer to Run a Political Consulting Firm?

Elliot Hannon

Trump Lawyer Was on Kremlin-Linked Financial Firm’s Payroll Just Months Before Leading President’s Legal Defense in Russia Investigation

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Christina Bonnington

Microsoft Is Finally Making Windows Better for Smartphone Users

Lisa Guernsey

A New Program Brings Better Media Literacy to Ukraine. Could It Work in the U.S.?

April Glaser

Drone Delivery Is Finally Coming, but Only These 10 Places Will Be Allowed to Have It

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Payment From Russian Subsidiary to Trump’s Lawyer Is Unrelated to Question of Whether Trump Has Ties to Russia, Giuliani Says

Aaron Mak

Facebook and Google Are Limiting Ads for Ireland’s Abortion Referendum

Marissa Martinelli

Solo: A Star Wars Story Gives Us the Origin Story of Lando Calrissian Mispronouncing His Friend’s Name

Jim Newell

Now It’s Democrats’ Turn to Weaponize Soaring Health Care Costs

Most Read

How Michael Cohen’s Apparent Russia Payment Might Help Prove Collusion

Jed Shugerman

Trump Has Wrecked One of the Most Successful Arms-Control Deals in Modern History

Fred Kaplan

“This Is America” Is What Happens When Childish Gambino and Atlanta Become One

Aisha Harris

How Do I Explain Death to a Toddler?

Carvell Wallace

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Heather Schwedel