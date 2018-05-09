SNL Takes Us Behind the Scenes to Show How it Turned Kanye’s Tweets Into a Horror Movie

Brow Beat

Here’s How Saturday Night Live Turned Kanye’s Tweets Into a Horror Movie

One of the funniest sketches from Donald Glover’s stint hosting Saturday Night Live was a pre-taped segment about Kanye West’s recent tweets supporting Donald Trump and comments about race and slavery. While West’s conservative turn prompted plenty of jokes about Get Out and the “sunken place,” SNL had a different horror movie in mind for its interpretation: A Quiet Place.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, writers Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie and producer Chris Voss explain the thought process behind “A Kanye Place,” in which a group of post-apocalyptic survivors can’t stop themselves from talking about West, even though it will literally kill them. “The fact that in the Kanye tweetstorm we knew so much of what was going on, that’s what makes me laugh about it,” said Green. “The Chrissy Teigen of it all.”

The video reveals that the SNL crew worked all night to build a cornfield that resembles the one in A Quiet Place, right down to the red lights and the path of sand to muffle footsteps, and the special effects team quickly created the monsters that snatch up loudmouthed critics. The team also consulted ASL translators—the same ones who worked on the real A Quiet Place, according to Voss—to make sure the signs used in the sketch were accurate. That includes the ASL sign for “Donald Trump,” which involves a not-so-flattering gesture suggesting a toupee flying off.

West took a break from tweeting about dragon energy on Sunday to share the sketch, as did Teigen:

