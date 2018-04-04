Zombies Head Down Under in the Trailer for Cargo

An upcoming movie called Cargo

(It stars Martin Freeman, not ScarJo,)

Has posted a trailer,

And Slate’s its retailer,

Because it’s not under embargo.

A mother gets turned to a zombie,

The father does not react calmly,

He’s crossing Australia

With no paraphernalia,

Or outfitting from Abercrombie.

If Walkabout isn’t your speed,

And zombies are something you need,

This trailer might suit you,

It’s meant to recruit you

To order Netflix at top speed.

But no matter how much you pay,

You cannot buy Cargo today,

You can’t even lease it,

Until they release it;

It’s coming the eighteenth of May.