Why Democrats Are Blue and Republicans Are Red—and Why It’s the Opposite Everywhere Else

Why does red mean conservative and blue mean liberal in America, but in the rest of the world, it’s the other way around? “Red states” and “blue states” haven’t always been that way. In fact, up until 2004, the standard color scheme for maps used by political operatives in Washington used blue for Republican and red for Democrat.

So what happened? And how did we end up with the opposite color scheme than most other countries? Follow the history in this episode of Watch Smarter.

