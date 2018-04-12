Brow Beat

Timothée Chalamet Gets Steamy (and Sells Weed) in the Trailer for Hot Summer Nights

By

If, like many of us, you were a fan of Timothée Chalamet’s breakout performances in Call Me by Your Name (for which he received his first Oscar nod) and Lady Bird, and are also in the mood for a movie that screams “Goodfellas meets Boogie Nights meets Risky Business, but with a twist,” you’re in luck. Behold, the trailer for A24’s action-fueled adolescent romp Hot Summer Nights.

The very self-aware trailer follows teenager Daniel (Chalamet) as he is banished to his aunt’s house on the Cape for a summer. Though he starts out an outcast, he eventually tangles himself up in weed dealing and a steamy romance with a local girl (It Follows’ Maika Monroe). In the tradition of those aforementioned movies that seem to have inspired Hot Summer Nights, Daniel soon realizes that getting involved in the drug market may have some dangerous consequences.

As the trailer declares in its opening lines, the plot is certainly “a cliché,” but the hip soundtrack (Beck, Can), deft camera and sound editing, and the promise of another electrifying performance from Chalamet in some amazing “Is-that-a-lesbian-or-a-teenage-boy?” costuming is hard to resist. Newcomer Elijah Bynum’s directorial debut hits theaters July 27.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

