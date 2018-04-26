Brow Beat

Watch This Marvel-Themed Brady Bunch Parody, Curse God, and Die

And there was a day when the actors of Marvel came to present themselves before Jimmy Fallon, and Robert Downey Jr. came also among them to present himself before Jimmy Fallon.

And Jimmy Fallon said unto Robert Downey Jr., From whence comest thou? And Robert Downey Jr. answered, and said, From making a Brady Bunch-themed video, and from loading it up and down.

And Jimmy Fallon said unto Robert Downey Jr., Hast thou considered my studio audience, that there is none like them on the earth, a perfect and upright crowd, one that obeyeth the “Applause” sign, and escheweth outside food and drink? and still they hold fast their attention, although thou movedst me against them, to destroy them without cause.

And Robert Downey Jr. answered Jimmy Fallon, and said, Click for click, yea, all that a man hath will he give for viral Tonight Show clips.

But put forth thine hand now and make them watch the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sing the theme song from The Brady Bunch, and they will curse thee to thy face.

And Jimmy Fallon said unto Robert Downey Jr., Behold, they are in thine hand, but save their lives.

So went Robert Downey Jr. from the presence of Jimmy Fallon and smote the audience with a horrible video.

Then said Slate unto its readers, Hast thou turned up the volume and clicked play? curse God, and die.

And it was in this way that they came to be the Marvel Bunch!

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Watch This Marvel-Themed Brady Bunch Parody, Curse God, and Die

