Brow Beat

Here’s the Trailer for Terry Gilliam’s Cursed Project, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

By

If development hell were a real place, Terry Gilliam would have his own wing. The British filmmaker has been trying to get his passion project The Man Who Killed Don Quixote off the ground since 1998, meeting all manner of hilarious and frustrating problems in the process. After facing down unreliable financiers, no-show actors, and the apparent wrath of God in the form of a flash flood that wiped his set away, the film finally wrapped last summer. Now, if this new international trailer is any indication, the movie actually exists—and it looks like it’s going to be as bonkers as its production history.

The oddly-paced trailer spends its first third showing us brief flashes of random imagery, including a shot of a woman bathing in a waterfall, for some reason. Even when the action gets going, though, the movie’s basic premise is presented in a frustratingly vague manner. Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver seem a winsome pair as delusional old man and younger sidekick, respectively, but what is even going on here? (Apparently, Pryce is a man who thinks he’s Don Quixote, and that Driver’s character, an ad exec named Toby, is his Sancho Panza. That’s difficult to discern from the trailer alone.) There are a few jokes here and there, including a moment when Don Quixote stares at a woman’s breasts, but the overall effect is more infuriating than exhilarating.

Those sexist instances are especially hard to get over, considering Gilliam recently made headlines for asserting that many of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were over-exaggerating their accusations. His other projects are hardly pillars of feminist representation, but there is some bafflingly old-school objectification going on in this preview. The film is rumored to play at Cannes this year, the festival which welcomed back Roman Polanski last year, and was later came under scrutiny for hypocritically condemning Weinstein.

Perhaps The Man Who Killed Don Quixote will be every bit the magnum opus it once promised to be. Gilliam fans, who have witnessed a notable decline in the quality of his directorial projects in recent years, will certainly be anxious to see whether this film was worth the wait. If it’s not, well, maybe the universe was onto something.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Bob Dylan, Kesha, and St. Vincent Have Turned Your Favorite Classic Pop Songs Gay

Ben Mathis-Lilley

In 1997, U.S. Troops at the Border Killed a “Drug Smuggler” Who Was Actually an American Teenager Herding Livestock

Joshua Keating

It Makes Complete Sense That Black Panther Will Break Saudi Arabia’s 35-Year Cinema Ban

Brynn Tannehill

Is Roseanne’s Gender Nonconforming Character Designed to Appease Anti-Trans Feminists?

Aaron Mak

FCC Chairman Wants to Cut Back Program That Helps Poor People Get Affordable Internet

Lena Wilson

Here’s the Trailer for Terry Gilliam’s Cursed Project, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Will Oremus

How Mark Zuckerberg Protects His Own Privacy Online

Ruth Graham

Abortion Reversal Seems Possible. We Still Shouldn’t Promote It.

Shirley Chan and Veralyn Williams

Soul Food Inspired Black Girls Like Me, but It Taught Disturbing Lessons About Men

Joe Dunthorne and Jenny Offill

Jenny Offill Interviews Joe Dunthorne About The Adulterants

Emily Yoshida

What It’s Like to Watch Isle of Dogs As a Japanese Speaker

Joe Arvai

I’ve Worked for Republican and Democratic EPA Administrators. Scott Pruitt Is Killing the Agency.

Most Read

The Report that Trump Is Not a Target of the Mueller Probe Is Actually Terrible News for the President

Jeremy Stahl

My Daughter Is a First-Class Complainer. How Do I Get Her to Look on the Bright Side?

Carvell Wallace

Wow. Look at These Astounding Photos of Abandoned Dockless Vehicles in America.

Henry Grabar

What We Know About Nasim Aghdam, the YouTube Shooter

Molly Olmstead

People Are Molding Their Responses to Nasim Aghdam to Fit the Shape of Their Bigotry

Christina Cauterucci

GWU Is Conducting a Seminar on “Christian Privilege” and Right-Wing Media Is Very Displeased

Ruth Graham