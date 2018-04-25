Watch the Past and Present Blur for Laura Dern in the First Trailer for The Tale

Brow Beat

Past and Present Blur for Laura Dern in The Tale's Official Trailer

When Jennifer Fox’s The Tale hit Sundance in January, it stunned critics—including Slate’s own Sam Adams—with its raw, powerful story of childhood abuse. The film follows Jennifer (Laura Dern) as she uncovers her repressed past via a story she wrote when she was 13. Adolescent Jennifer’s story, called “The Tale,” uncovers her confusing relationship with her coach (Jason Ritter) and leads adult Jennifer down an unforgettable path of investigation and retraumatization. HBO has picked up the film—its first finished narrative acquisition—to debut on May 26, and managed to condense its complexities into a brief, moving trailer.

The preview shows Jennifer as she embarks on her life-changing journey to the past, the narrative of her child-self (played by Isabelle Nélisse) intertwining with her present. As she discovers more of her story, images of her previous and current self flash across the screen in a series of match cuts. The intended effect is clear, as these two tales become a cohesive, painfully complex whole. It’s a visual representation of traumatized memory that’s on par with Laura Dern’s other critically acclaimed project on abuse, Big Little Lies.

Those who missed The Tale at Sundance have been itching for its wide release for months, though some are discouraged by its straight-to-small-screen acquisition. The film’s relationship with HBO both precludes an immersive theatrical experience and muddles its awards show chances. As one commenter beneath the trailer aptly stated, in an apparent address to HBO, “Y’all motherfuckers better put this in theaters so Mama Dern can get that Oscar.”

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

