Brow Beat

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Troll Pat Robertson With a Dumb Question About Hippophobia

By

One of the best things you can do to someone who’s up to no good is waste their time, whether that means convincing Nazis to build defenses at Calais or keeping a tech support scammer on the line. When the person in question is Pat Robertson, the more airtime he burns through on harmless nonsense, the less airtime he has left to use convincing old people to be frightened of homosexuals. So three cheers for the staffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tasked with the unenviable job of watching The 700 Club for successfully wasting Pat Robertson’s time (Why does a Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffer have to watch The 700 Club? For segments like this.)

Whether it was an assignment or just from boredom, the staffer (probably Jesse Kubanet, though Kimmel only identifies him by his first name) has been sending in fake questions for Robertson’s reader mail segment under his girlfriend’s name. On Tuesday, Robertson took the bait, patiently answering a nonsensical question about overcoming an irrational fear of horses, stemming from a childhood attack from a Clydesdale. Not too surprisingly, if the letter had been real, Robertson’s answer would almost certainly made things worse:

Well, I think what you’ve got to do is get with them. I mean, a Clydesdale is a huge monster! They are great big beasts, and the thing tried to bite you? That’s awful!

But since there was no elderly hippophobe on the other end of the correspondence, Robertson’s on-air musing about “huge monsters” and “beasts” couldn’t have done any harm, except, perhaps, to horse-fearing 700 Club-watchers, and if this is the straw that makes them quit watching, so much the better. Every second Robertson spent ranting about Clydesdales was a second he wasn’t ranting about homosexuals or AIDS, so this prank represents a small, good thing. Congratulations to everyone who helped waste just a little bit of Pat Robertson’s time.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Troll Pat Robertson With a Dumb Question About Hippophobia

Elliot Hannon

Steve Bannon’s New Desire to Help Shut Down Mueller Investigation Shows He Really Wants to Get Trump’s Attention

April Glaser

Facebook Collects Data on Non-Facebook Users. If They Want to Delete It They Have to Sign Up.

Elliot Hannon

Woman Testifies to Disturbing Sexual Misconduct by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

William Saletan

Paul Ryan’s Fitting End

Christina Cauterucci

Why People Are Obsessed With Mark Zuckerberg’s Eyeballs

Ellery Biddle

The Most Important Topic Missing From Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Hearings

Daniel I. Weiner

Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?

Jim Newell

Who’s the Next House Republican Leader? It Depends on the Job.

Rebecca Onion

Paul Ryan’s Decision, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and the Thomases’ Rightward Drift

Mark Joseph Stern

Why the Wing, a Women-Only Social Club, Is Getting Away With Violating Human Rights Laws

Heather Schwedel and Paroma Soni

Here Is a Really Stressful Video of Mark Zuckerberg Saying “Senator,’ “Congressman,’ and “Congresswoman” Dozens of Times

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz—Fresh From Dinner With Trump—Says the President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Matthew Dessem

The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won

Will Oremus

As the Investigation Gets Closer, Trump Is Running Out of Options

Isaac Chotiner