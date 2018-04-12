Watch Jimmy Kimmel Troll Pat Robertson With a Dumb Question About Hippophobia

One of the best things you can do to someone who’s up to no good is waste their time, whether that means convincing Nazis to build defenses at Calais or keeping a tech support scammer on the line. When the person in question is Pat Robertson, the more airtime he burns through on harmless nonsense, the less airtime he has left to use convincing old people to be frightened of homosexuals. So three cheers for the staffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tasked with the unenviable job of watching The 700 Club for successfully wasting Pat Robertson’s time (Why does a Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffer have to watch The 700 Club? For segments like this.)

Whether it was an assignment or just from boredom, the staffer (probably Jesse Kubanet, though Kimmel only identifies him by his first name) has been sending in fake questions for Robertson’s reader mail segment under his girlfriend’s name. On Tuesday, Robertson took the bait, patiently answering a nonsensical question about overcoming an irrational fear of horses, stemming from a childhood attack from a Clydesdale. Not too surprisingly, if the letter had been real, Robertson’s answer would almost certainly made things worse:

Well, I think what you’ve got to do is get with them. I mean, a Clydesdale is a huge monster! They are great big beasts, and the thing tried to bite you? That’s awful!

But since there was no elderly hippophobe on the other end of the correspondence, Robertson’s on-air musing about “huge monsters” and “beasts” couldn’t have done any harm, except, perhaps, to horse-fearing 700 Club-watchers, and if this is the straw that makes them quit watching, so much the better. Every second Robertson spent ranting about Clydesdales was a second he wasn’t ranting about homosexuals or AIDS, so this prank represents a small, good thing. Congratulations to everyone who helped waste just a little bit of Pat Robertson’s time.