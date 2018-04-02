Brow Beat

Jay-Z Breaks Down What Makes a Good Rapper in New David Letterman Clip

By

Netflix is on a mission to revolutionize television in all possible respects, and their latest contribution is a monthly talk show hosted by Late Night great David Letterman. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman might not break too many boundaries aside from its a mouthful of a name, but it brings intimate interviews with big-name guests straight to your living room. Barack Obama kicked off the show, followed by George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai. The latest celebrity to get the Letterman treatment is Jay-Z, whose episode drops April 6. In anticipation of the episode, Netflix released a clip of the interview that shows Jay-Z walking our host and his beard through the fundamentals of rap.

In the short sneak peek, Jay talks about certain qualities that rappers can bring to the game. He uses Snoop Dogg’s “great voice” and Eminem’s “amazing cadence” and “syncopation” as examples, even working in impressions of the two hip-hop greats. It’s a fun moment—his Snoop impression particularly earns laughs from the audience—but it’s mostly a fascinating chance to see one of America’s most revered rappers break down his medium on a theoretical level. With 4:44 lauded as his best album in over a decade and an upcoming tour with his superstar wife (perhaps you’ve heard of her) , we might just be in the middle of a Jay-Z renaissance.

It will be interesting to see what else this Letterman interview reveals—Jay drew flack for airing out his cheating scandal in 4:44 and was recently ridiculed by the president—but it looks like rap fans will enjoy it regardless of gossipy potential. Those of us waiting for Beyoncé’s über-produced Netflix treatment will just have to hope she makes an appearance.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

