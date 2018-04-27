You Can Finally Watch Janelle Monáe’s Full Dirty Computer “Emotion Picture” Online

Janelle Monáe has been teasing the Dirty Computer “emotion picture” (according to her, “a narrative film and accompanying musical album”) for a while now, but it’s finally here. The emotion picture ties Monáe’s recent music videos into one cohesive, Afro-futuristic whole. Welcome to the world of Dirty Computer, where marginalized people fight to exist in a world that wants to rid them of their “dirt” (read: difference). As Monáe said in her momentous coming-out interview: “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud.”