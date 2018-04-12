Warner Bros. Co-Financing Deal With Brett Ratner Is Finished

Brett Ratner speaks at a ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, January 2017. Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

The co-financing agreement between Warner Bros. and Brett Ratner’s RatPac-Dune Entertainment has come to an end, the Los Angeles Times reports. This was the last remaining business tie between the film studio and the disgraced director, who was accused by six women of sexual misconduct in November. Ratner has denied the accusations.

Warner Bros. began making steps to get out of the Brett Ratner business the very same day the Los Angeles Times reported the accusations, terminating Ratner’s first-look deal and taking away his office on the studio lot.

Cutting ties with RatPac-Dune Entertainment took longer, however, because Ratner was not the only person involved in the joint financing agreement. The deal, originally between Ratner, Australian billionaire James Packer, and the Trump administration’s own Steven Mnuchin, began in 2013 as a way to fund films after Warner Bros. lost its financing deal with Legendary Entertainment. (The players shifted over time: Packer was replaced by Len Blavatnik and Mnuchin divested when he was confirmed as Treasury Secretary.) Back in November, Warner Bros. announced they would honor the deal until it expired in March of 2018. Now that the original term has passed, the studio confirms that they won’t be renewing it.

Rampage, which opens this week, will be the final Warner Bros. film released under the RatPac-Dune Entertainment deal.