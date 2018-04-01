Villanova Somehow Makes it Rain While Also Scorching the Earth

The Villanova Wildcats are offensive Svengalis. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The flurry of 3-pointers has finally died down, and Villanova is headed to the national championship game. Against Kansas in the Final Four, the Wildcats went 18-for-40 from deep and cruised to a 95-79 victory.

Villanova’s offense is sophisticated and thoroughly modern, though on Saturday its players seemed to follow the simple strategy of “cram the ball down Kansas’ throat.” They ran the Jayhawks out of the gym and maintained a double-digit lead for the last 36 minutes of the game.

Villanova’s sharpshooting was so impressive, even the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department took notice.

We've deployed our officers out to Massachusetts Street. Roughly one officer for every 3 pointer Nova has hit, soooo about 200. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

Before Saturday, the record for most 3-pointers in a Final Four game was 13. Villanova made 12 in the first half alone. This shooting spread Kansas so thin that whenever a Wildcat would make the long journey into the paint, he could get to the rim with relative ease.

Villanova’s play revolves around stars Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, but the fact that its entire starting lineup can shoot certainly helps the Wildcats’ cause. Its bench is similarly lethal from ICBM-range, and even the Nova big men can make it rain. Six-foot-nine forward Eric Paschall went four-for-five from deep against Kansas, including this shot from the Mariana Trench.

Paschall picking up right where he left off as he's now a perfect 4/4 from the floor! 👌#FinalFour #LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/GoOqo3YQXi — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018

Villanova plays Michigan on Monday in the title game. Let’s hope the insides of the nets get some rest in the meantime.