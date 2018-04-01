Sports

Villanova Somehow Makes it Rain While Also Scorching the Earth

By

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 31: Omari Spellman #14 of the Villanova Wildcats shoots against Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Villanova Wildcats are offensive Svengalis.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The flurry of 3-pointers has finally died down, and Villanova is headed to the national championship game. Against Kansas in the Final Four, the Wildcats went 18-for-40 from deep and cruised to a 95-79 victory.

Villanova’s offense is sophisticated and thoroughly modern, though on Saturday its players seemed to follow the simple strategy of “cram the ball down Kansas’ throat.” They ran the Jayhawks out of the gym and maintained a double-digit lead for the last 36 minutes of the game.

Villanova’s sharpshooting was so impressive, even the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department took notice.

Before Saturday, the record for most 3-pointers in a Final Four game was 13. Villanova made 12 in the first half alone. This shooting spread Kansas so thin that whenever a Wildcat would make the long journey into the paint, he could get to the rim with relative ease.

Villanova’s play revolves around stars Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, but the fact that its entire starting lineup can shoot certainly helps the Wildcats’ cause. Its bench is similarly lethal from ICBM-range, and even the Nova big men can make it rain. Six-foot-nine forward Eric Paschall went four-for-five from deep against Kansas, including this shot from the Mariana Trench.

Villanova plays Michigan on Monday in the title game. Let’s hope the insides of the nets get some rest in the meantime.

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Villanova Somehow Makes it Rain While Also Scorching the Earth

Matthew Dessem

Watch Sinclair Broadcast Group Local News Anchors Parrot Their Bosses’ Opinions in Perfect, Deafening Unison

Nick Greene

Michigan’s Moritz Wagner Is a Terrifying Basketball Monster

Joanne Mariner

Judge Reinhardt Was a Tireless Defender of the Powerless

Matthew Dessem

A League of Their Own Is Getting an Amazon Series of Its Own

Daniel Politi

Hundreds Take to the Streets in Sacramento to Demand Justice for Stephon Clark

Daniel Politi

Trump Lifts Language From Fox & Friends to Criticize California Governor for Pardoning Immigrants

Daniel Politi

NRA Board Member Ted Nugent Slams “Mushy Brained” Parkland Survivors: “They Have No Soul”

Nick Greene

Notre Dame’s Game-Winning Jumper Gives UConn Some Nasty Déjà Vu

Daniel Politi

Laura Ingraham Takes “Easter Break” as Advertisers Keep Fleeing Her Show

Daniel Politi

Trump Blasts Amazon for “Post Office Scam,” Says Washington Post Should Register as Lobbyist

Jonathan L. Fischer

Another Driver Died in a Tesla That Was on Autopilot

Most Read

Another Driver Died in a Tesla That Was on Autopilot

Jonathan L. Fischer

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Fox News Thinks It Found Hillary Clinton’s Facebook Scandal. It Didn’t.

April Glaser

How a Full-Time Accountant Played 14 Minutes in Goal for the Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Greene

The Census’ New Citizenship Question Excludes an Entire Category of Americans

Mark Joseph Stern

Pulse Shooter’s Wife Acquitted After Trial Involving Multiple Embarrassing Revelations About FBI

Ben Mathis-Lilley