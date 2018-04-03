Trump’s Easter Tirades Have Reduced Seth Meyers to Playing a Clip, Then Just Yelling “Aaaaaagh!”

One of the ways Donald Trump’s presidency wears on the people who are not the direct targets of his vindictive policies is by requiring them, again and again, to muster up the mental strength to respond to his tirades as though they had some connection with reality. Taking the daily pile of Trump tweets, speeches, and statements and treating it as though it made any sense at all—as though his words referred to actual objects in the world besides the worms eating his brain—is exhausting. Trump has never said anything in his life worth dignifying with a response, but because he’s the president, it’s everyone’s responsibility to respond anyway, lest silence be taken for consent. Seth Meyers has been responding to President Trump for five days a week for more than a year now, and for a second on Monday night, it finally broke him.

The specific trigger was a video clip of Donald Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll, rambling about how amazing it was that we were pouring $700 billion into military funding. It wasn’t necessarily the best audience for that message; per the event’s official site, “The Easter Egg Roll is designed for children 13 years of age and under.” At 4:20 into Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment—speaking of ways to deal with Trump stress—rather than responding with a quip or a jab or even a “These clowns in Washington!” smirk, Meyers just throws his hands up and yells, “Aaaaaagh!”in frustration. It’s exactly the level of discourse the president deserves. And although there are plenty of other responses to Trump, yelling “Aaaaaagh!” will always be the most appropriate. Here’s the Trump speech that sent Meyers over the edge:

This is a special year. Our country is doing great. You look at the economy, you look at what’s happening. Nothing’s ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now, and we’re going to make it bigger and better and stronger. Our military is now at a level, will soon be at a level that it’s never been before. It’s, you see what’s happening, and you see what’s happening with funding, the funding of our military, which is so important. And so many military people are with us today, so, just think of 700 billion dollars, because that’s all going into our military this year.

All together now: Aaaaaagh!