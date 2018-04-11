Brow Beat

Trevor Noah On Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony: “It Looks Like Westworld

The Daily Show is back after a break, and America has already put host Trevor Noah to work.
Between the FBI raid of Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony, the host had a lot to cover—luckily, our ridiculous country did a lot of the heavy lifting for him. On Tuesday night’s show, Noah gleefully picked apart Zuckerberg’s awkward appearance and lampooned Congress’s general misunderstanding of the Internet.

Noah kicked off the segment by homing in on Zuckerberg’s bug-eyed, wan visage as he walked stoically to his hearing. “It looks like he’s in Westworld right now,” the host goaded, comparing Zuckerberg’s flat stare to that of Evan Rachel Wood’s android Dolores. The show then took the liberty of adding mechanical noises over the Zuckerberg footage, in a surprisingly believable interpretation. Break out those tin foil hats, folks.

The funniest part came after, though, when Noah played a bit from the hearing in which Florida senator Bill Nelson tried to wrap his head around targeted ads. The effort from the 75-year-old involved a befuddling allegory about chocolate, which Zuckerberg weathered with all the patience and placidity of a Buddhist monk. Or, you know, a robot.

