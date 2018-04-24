Brow Beat

Trailer for The Rain

By

Doo de-doo doo, do de, doo de-doo doo-de-doo-de,
Doodle-doo doo, do-dee, doodle-doo doo-de-doo-de,
Doodle-doo doo, do-dee, doodle-doo doo-de-doo-de
A trailer for The Rain, a trailer for The Rain,
What a glorious feeling, I’m happy again!
On Netflix May fourth, it’s streaming to you,
A virus that kills with a horr-ible flu,
Watch the stormy clouds chase, human life from the place,
Watch everyone die, with a smiiiiiile on your face,
Binge-watch it again, and again, and again,
This trailer, trailer for The Rain.
Just watchin’ this trailer for The Rain,
I’m watchin’ this trailer for The Rain.

Netflix TV

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Matthew Dessem

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

