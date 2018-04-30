Time’s Up Takes a Stand Against R. Kelly, Led by Women of Color

R. Kelly. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

RCA Records, Ticketmaster, and Apple Music might want to take note: The Time’s Up movement has endorsed #MuteRKelly. The hashtag took off last year thanks to activists Oronike Odeleye and Kenyette Barnes as part of a campaign asking corporations to boycott the musician. On Monday, members of Time’s Up’s Women of Color committee, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Shonda Rhimes, and Ava DuVernay, officially got on board:

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

In an open letter also published by the committee on Monday, they lay out a case against Kelly that includes his illegal marriage to an underage Aaliyah in 1994 and the child pornography charges against him in the 2000s, of which he was eventually acquitted. The letter also alludes to accusations that the musician has sexually manipulated and abused young women and the latest lawsuits against him. Kelly and his representatives have denied these allegations on multiple occasions.

The committee explicitly calls on Kelly’s label, RCA Records, as well as various concert venues and streaming services, to take action. “The scars of history make certain that we are not interested in persecuting anyone without just cause,” the letter says. “With that said, we demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now.”

Other celebrities have voiced their support for #MuteRKelly on social media, including at least one former member of Barack Obama’s staff.

The ladies of #muterkelly have been protesting his concerts & got some shut down. It’s not just about him but all the abuse in our communities. R Kelly is up in our churches & families! deesha@deeshadyer.com is my contact. @begirl_world is my org. Here to help your efforts too. — Deesha Dyer (@DeeshaDyer) April 21, 2018

YES! As I’ve said 1000x, R. Creepy has to GO. I’m not here for the discussions about “separating the man from his music.” I refuse to separate a man from his serial abuse of black women. BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS ARE VALUABLE. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/9TtfeV8DGB — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 30, 2018

Standing alongside the women and sisters in the LONG OVERDUE CANCELLATION of Rkelly. #TimesUp… https://t.co/F9RUKVywXw — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 30, 2018

Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) April 30, 2018

Kelly was scheduled to perform at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago on Sunday, but the performance was canceled. In a video posted to Twitter, Kelly said he had never heard of a concert being canceled because of “rumors,” apologizing to fans and suggesting he is considering legal action.

The entire open letter from the Time’s Up Women of Color committee, via the Root, is below: