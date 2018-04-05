Tiger Woods’ First Round Back at the Masters Was a Thrilling Mediocrity

Could’ve been worse. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 73 most terrifying moments of my life in recent months came immediately before Tiger Woods hit each of his 73 shots in the first round of the Masters on Thursday, and I say that as someone who regularly goes to Mitch McConnell’s press conferences. It is worth remembering—and I write this strictly for myself—that Woods could not swing a golf club six months ago because his spine had recently been fused together, through witchcraft. Some exceedingly high expectations have been set for this rickety 42-year-old who has not won a major championship since the George W. Bush administration, and we should all cool down a bit.

He’s dead to me if he doesn’t shoot in the 60s on Friday.

Back to the first round, during which Woods hit a fat, swipey fade into the water on Augusta National’s famed par-3 12th hole. That came after a somehow uglier 11th hole, in which he followed his wide-right drive with a low bullet recovery shot that nearly murdered a cameraman, then hit some fans who were lined up about 100 yards further up the rough. He bogeyed that hole, and was facing double-bogey at 12, the second leg of “Amen Corner.” But after a mediocre recovery shot that left him 15 feet from the hole just off the green, he made the putt to limit the damage.

That bogey putt may have saved his tournament. He did not light up the place on Thursday, but he recovered well enough to finish at +1, five shots behind the leaders as of this writing. With a fine second round, Tiger can get in good position for the weekend. In short: The miraculous narrative that the sports and advertising industries have bet everything on still has a pulse. A pulse, damn you!

No aspect of Woods’ game looked particularly nailed-down on Thursday. When he hit a good drive, he mostly didn’t take advantage, and when he hit a bad one, he paid the price. After hitting his best iron shot of the day, at the par-3 sixth, he missed the 7-foot birdie putt. He hit a long-iron on the par-5 eighth unusually thin, leaving him little chance to take advantage of a relatively easy hole. On two holes where good drives are critical, the 11th and 15th, he blocked two shots well to the right. He didn’t birdie any of the par-5s. As Woods said after the round, if he had just birdied a couple of those holes, the round would’ve looked a lot more positive.

He was able to make two birdies in the last five holes, on 14 and 16.

That was good. On Friday, he should do more holes like that, in which he completes the hole with fewer strokes than standard (“the par.”)

One thing that might cheer up Tiger as he broods about all his missed opportunities is that Sergio Garcia, the defending Masters champion, shot a 13 on the par-5 15th hole after hitting five balls into the water, tying the worst score ever on any hole in the history of the tournament. Garcia ended the first round tied with a professional firefighter who plays golf for fun. Neither is likely to win the Masters.