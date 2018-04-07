Brow Beat

Tiffany Haddish Is Executive Producing Her First HBO Series and It’s About Social Media

Tiffany Haddish attends the Hunter for Target Ultimate Family Festival in Pasadena, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish, the standup comic, writer, and actress whose breakout performance in Girls Trip rocketed her to the top of every casting agent’s list, is executive producing a new comedy series at HBO, Variety reports. The show, Unsubscribed, is “an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.”

Unsubscribed was created by Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson, who will both executive produce along with Haddish. Hernderson is a writer who worked on Divorce and Difficult People; Roquemore is better known as an actress, having appeared in The Mindy Project and The Disaster Artist.

The show will be the first product of Haddish’s first-look deal with HBO, which dates from January. Haddish is currently appearing on The Last O.G., a TBS series with Tracey Morgan, and published her first memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, in December. In the near future, she’ll be producing and starring in The Temp for Universal, a project from How to Be Single writer Dana Fox whose plot is still under wraps. She’ll also appear as part of an ensemble cast in The Kitchen for New Line Cinema, a film in which she, Elisabeth Moss, Margo Martindale, and Melissa McCarthy play the wives of 1970s Hell’s Kitchen gangsters who take over the operation when their husbands are in prison. If all that isn’t enough amazing Tiffany Haddish news for you, she also stopped by The Tonight Show this week to tell Jimmy Fallon that she once killed an old man by dancing with him at a Bar Mitzvah:

Everything’s coming up Haddish!

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

