If You Suffer From Chiroptophobia, You Will Probably Hate the Weeknd’s New Music Video

Bruce Wayne is quaking in his boots right now. The Weeknd dropped a new music video on Thursday for “Call Out My Name,” which opens with the singer walking along a deserted street at dusk (or maybe dawn). The moody atmosphere certainly matches the lyrics: “We found each other/ I helped you out of a broken place/ You gave me comfort/ But falling for you was my mistake.”

But when the Weeknd opens his mouth to sing the chorus, it unleashes something very unexpected: a colony of bats. It’s just the first of many surreal moments in the Grant Singer–directed video, including some more unusual creatures and visuals straight out of 2001: A Space Odyssey. And yet, nothing is quite as surprising after the initial shock of the Weeknd doing his best imitation of Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile.

