Brow Beat

The Smallfoot Trailer Is Real, and We’ve Got Photographic Proof

By

Wallachia, 15th century. A farmer reports to his neighbors that he has encountered the trailer for an animated film entitled Smallfoot while on a month-long bender in the Southern Carpathians. He is dismissed as a crank. But was he?

Sukhothai, 1833. King Rama IV discovers an engraved siltstone stele in the ruins of the palace of the Sukhothai Kingdom. The inscription, believed to be the earliest example of Thai script, tells of a “trailer” for an animated film starring Channing Tatum called Smallfoot. Historians quickly dismiss the so-called Smallfoot Inscription as a forgery. But was it?

Cape Canaveral, 1959. The United States takes the lead in the space race with the launch of Explorer 6, the first satellite to return photos of the Earth from orbit. NASA scientists quickly suppress all evidence of ancient structures carved deep into the Peruvian jungle reading “THE SMALLFOOT TRAILER IS REAL.” “The Smallfoot trailer is not real,” American scientist Werner Von Braun remarked at the time. But is it?

The Internet, 2018. It turns out the Smallfoot trailer was real all along.

Kids Movies

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

The Smallfoot Trailer Is Real, and We’ve Got Photographic Proof

Nick Greene

LeBron Loses Ball, Goaltends, Hits Game-Winner, Splits Atom

Open Thread Review and Recap: What Did You Think of The Americans Season 6, Episode 5?

Elliot Hannon

Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Takes the Fifth in Stormy Daniels Civil Case

Matthew Dessem

Paramount Confirms You’ll Soon Be Able to Binge-Watch 15 Star Trek Movies in a Row

Elliot Hannon

Kanye West’s Trump Tweets Have the Right Wing Feeling Pretty Much Vindicated About Everything

Laura Miller

How Michelle McNamara’s Researcher Thinks Police May Have Found the Golden State Killer

Elliot Hannon

Coworkers Say Trump VA Nominee “Flat-out Unethical,” Went on Drunken Rampages, Created Toxic Workplace

Jim Newell

Polls Are Improving for Republicans. Their Results Aren’t.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court Treated Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Like Any Other Case. That’s a Terrible Sign.

Jordan Weissmann

Kirsten Gillibrand Unveils Her Ambitious Plan to Turn the Post Office Into a Bank

Christina Cauterucci

Why NFL Cheerleaders Are Selling Themselves Short

Most Read

Donald Trump’s Lies About the Amount of Time He Spent in Moscow Might Prove Obstruction

Liam Brennan

The GOP Won in Arizona on Tuesday Night. The GOP Is in Big Trouble.

Josh Voorhees

My Daughter Is Very Competitive. How Do I Show Her That Winning Isn’t Everything?

Carvell Wallace

Republicans Gutted the Mortgage Interest Deduction. Democrats Should Finish It Off.

Jordan Weissmann

A New Theory for Why All Those Obama Voters Went for Trump

Isaac Chotiner

Infinity War Suggests Thanos Is Right About There Being Too Many Avengers

Sam Adams