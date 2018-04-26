Wallachia, 15th century. A farmer reports to his neighbors that he has encountered the trailer for an animated film entitled Smallfoot while on a month-long bender in the Southern Carpathians. He is dismissed as a crank. But was he?

Sukhothai, 1833. King Rama IV discovers an engraved siltstone stele in the ruins of the palace of the Sukhothai Kingdom. The inscription, believed to be the earliest example of Thai script, tells of a “trailer” for an animated film starring Channing Tatum called Smallfoot. Historians quickly dismiss the so-called Smallfoot Inscription as a forgery. But was it?

Cape Canaveral, 1959. The United States takes the lead in the space race with the launch of Explorer 6, the first satellite to return photos of the Earth from orbit. NASA scientists quickly suppress all evidence of ancient structures carved deep into the Peruvian jungle reading “THE SMALLFOOT TRAILER IS REAL.” “The Smallfoot trailer is not real,” American scientist Werner Von Braun remarked at the time. But is it?

The Internet, 2018. It turns out the Smallfoot trailer was real all along.