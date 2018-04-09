The New Trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story Features Solo, Stars, Wars, Story

There’s a new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, with more glimpses of the next chapter in the Star Wars saga. The big reveal is the nature of the heist young Han Solo gets recruited for: a train robbery, suggesting that director Ron Howard has zipped right past the science fiction serials that inspired Star Wars to an older cinematic model. In the tradition of origin stories, there are lots of moments designed to make Star Wars fans nudge the person next to them, from the trademark blaster pistol to a younger, more optimistic Han saying, “I got a really good feeling about this.” That means someone else has to fill Han’s traditional Star Wars role of being the cynical pessimist, and it looks like that task will fall to Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the droid L7-37, seen here hollering, “So glad we took this job!” while throwing her arm up in the galaxy’s first sarcastic rallying gesture.

But there’s one very important question raised by the trailer: what the hell did Han Solo do to the Millennium Falcon by the time of Star Wars: A New Hope? In this trailer, the ship has a sharper front angle and no front cutout. When Luke Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi hire it for transport to Alderaan, the entire front end is different. That’s not the kind of modification you accidentally make by flying too close to the Death Star superstructure, and it seems like it’d be more complicated than dropping a supercharger in a muscle car, given the whole “unfeeling vacuum of space” factor. If it’s one of the “special modifications” Solo alludes having made himself in Star Wars: A New Hope, we’ve all greatly underestimated Han and Chewie’s skills as gearheads. Was all that yelling and banging on the ever-malfunctioning Falcon with hydrospanners—the main way the duo bond during the original trilogy—nothing but a front designed to keep the rebellion’s most talented mechanics out of the Rebel Alliance Motor Pool? How far does this thing go?

On the other hand, maybe it’s just a way to sell more toys.