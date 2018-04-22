Brow Beat

The Homestar Runner Guys Celebrated Record Store Day by Making a New Fisher-Price Record

By

One of the highlights of the Homestar Runner universe is the indie band sloshy, who were briefly Strong Bad’s favorite group after an opening gig for hair metal rockers Limozeen mistakenly convinced him they were metal. Sloshy doesn’t show up on the website often, but when they do, it’s always a treat, whether they’re being forced to cover Limozeen songs by their record label or ruining a halftime show. The band has always been known for releasing obscure and nearly impossible to find records—Stong Bad describes their distribution plan as “mak[ing] enough copies for themselves and their girlfriends, knowing full well that their girlfriends are going to throw them away”—but they’ve really outdone themselves this year. To celebrate Record Day on Saturday, the band released a special version of their song “The B-Est of B-Sides,” which is, itself, a song about obscure record releases. Check out this immortal verse:

This track is so elusive,
A UK exclusive,
Japan-only import,
Bootleg of the in-store.

But the 2018 release takes “impossible to find” to a new level, and that level is “Available only for a children’s toy from the 1970s.” The toy in question is the Fisher-Price Music Box Record Player, manufactured from 1971 to 1983, an ingenious little device that used plastic records on a spring-driven turntable to play a music box hidden in the record player’s “cartridge.” (Fisher-Price re-released it in 2010, but buyer beware: That version uses batteries, a speaker, and a memory chip instead of the original all-mechanical toy.) The original shipped with five plastic records, programmed with music box classics like “Twinkle Twinkle,” but it’s possible to 3-D print new records for it, and that’s just what the Chapman brothers did. You can’t actually buy this sloshy record—if sloshy had their way, no one would ever be able to buy any of their music—but it’s a thing that exists in the world now, and that’s great news.

The original sloshy Record Store Day celebration was their 2015 release of the studio version of “B-est of B-Sides,” a B-side only 7” on 180g 2-dimensional vinyl. (That was the same Record Store Day in which hair metal superstars Limozeen reunited for Limozeen, But They’re At Brunch.) Check out the original version in the cartoon below, complete with a lyric video with a sampler of Sloshy’s terrible concert posters and album art, from the rare single for “Architecture Jerk” to their hard-to-find EP Early Demos and Worse From Like, Forever Ago:

Now you’ll be ready to be a completely insufferable sloshy fan by next year’s Record Store Day!

Internet Culture Music

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

