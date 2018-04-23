The Fast and the Furious Franchise Is Moving into Animation

Brow Beat

The Fast and the Furious Movies Are Becoming a Cartoon TV Series, Because Family

Netflix's Fast & Furious
Fast, furious, animated.
Given that it has featured such physics-defying stunts as a car smashing through the side of one skyscraper and jumping into another and several other cars being chased across the ice by a freaking submarine, the Fast and the Furious series has often been referred to as a live-action cartoon. So it only makes sense that DreamWorks and Netflix are taking the logical next step and turning it into an actual animated TV series. Scheduled to debut later this year, Fast & Furious will follow the adventures of teenage Tony Toretto—cousin of executive producer Vin Diesel’s Dom—after he’s recruited by the feds to “infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.” (If there’s one thing nefarious crime organizations bent on world domination love, it’s staging logistically complicated public competitions in order to keep a low profile.) No casting or further descriptions of the show’s characters have been released, but if there was ever a way to bring back Han, this is it.

