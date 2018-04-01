The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Is Living Her Best Life by Acting Like Sarah Huckabee Sanders

One of the underreported aspects of the Trump administration’s craven and corrupt approach to governance is the temptation it poses for the slightly-more-ethical among us. Many people have been living under the belief that there was some level of flagrant bullshit that the public wouldn’t countenance, that it mattered, on some level, what the truth was. This is clearly not the case, and what’s worse, fleecing the country doesn’t even seem to require much skill. It would be one thing if Trump had to shell out for Press Secretary Frank Abagnale, but neither Sean Spicer nor Sarah Huckabee Sanders are exactly in Catch Me If You Can territory, and they’re running the country. If these people can brazen their way through life on the national stage, anyone can. Why not you?

We’ll all come out of that particular crucible changed in our own way, whether that means becoming an old-timey confidence trickster, running for president in 2020, or both. For The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic, the path forward lies somewhere in the middle: She’s approaching life with some of Sanders’ brio and aggression, without sinking so far into sin and error that she becomes a Republican. It’s a valuable lesson in self-confidence, determination, and the inescapable conclusion that from now on, everything is permitted.