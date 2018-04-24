Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in May

Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in May

By

A young boy, Neel Sethi, floats in a river with a large bear.
Disney’s The Jungle Book.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in May. (All titles expire May 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch
GoodFellas

Good Watch
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Field of Dreams
The Hurt Locker
The Jungle Book (2016) (May 30)
Ocean’s Eleven
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (May 12)

Nostalgia Watch
﻿To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Disney Channel Classics Watch
Cadet Kelly (May 2)
Camp Rock (May 2)
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (May 2)
Cow Belles (May 2)
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls (May 2)
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2 (May 2)
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World (May 2)
High School Musical (May 2)
High School Musical 2 (May 2)
Jump In! (May 2)
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (May 2)
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (May 2)

Family Watch
Casper
Charlotte’s Web
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2 (May 2)
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2 (May 2)

“Mom! Phineas and Ferb Are Leaving Netflix!” Watch
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4 (May 2)
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (May 2)

If You’re Bored
Chappie
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
To Rome With Love
12 Dates of Christmas (May 2)
Beauty & the Briefcase (May 2)
Cyberbully (May 2)
Frenemies (May 2)
Geek Charming (May 2)
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas (May 2)
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life (May 2)
Lemonade Mouth (May 2)
My Fake Fiancé (May 2)
Princess Protection Program (May 2)
Princess: A Modern Fairytale (May 2)
Read It and Weep (May 2)
Revenge of the Bridesmaids (May 2)
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (May 2)
StarStruck (May 2)
Teen Spirit (May 2)
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5 (May 2)
The Host (May 7)

Disney Movies Netflix TV

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Kris Kobach Left a Note to Himself in an Official Court Filing

Aaron Mak

How Facebook Decides What Content to Remove

Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer

Muslims and Christians Are Afraid of Marrying Each Other. 33 Years Ago in Small-Town Iowa, These Two Did.

Mike Pesca

The State Department Is Being Wiped Out, and the Army Is Taking Diplomats’ Place

Jim Newell

Convicted Coal Baron Don Blankenship’s Understated Assault on the GOP Establishment

Marissa Martinelli

Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in May

Rebecca Schuman

The College Gymnastics Scoring System: You Get a 10! You Get a 10! You Get a 10!

Molly Olmstead

Report: Michigan State Kept Ties to Youth Volleyball Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse

Emma Laperruque

Do-It-Yourself Nduja to Spice Up Your Charcuterie Board (and Life)

Marissa Martinelli

The Twist in Jane the Virgin’s Season Finale Makes Us Rethink the Entire Show

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Friends Are Crushing Life, and I’m Stuck in Neutral.

Isaac Chotiner

Did Trump Run in 2016 Mostly to Boost His Brand? Adam Davidson Says Yes.

Most Read

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

Drew Littman

A New Study Explains Why Shania Twain Thinks Trump Is Honest

Yascha Mounk

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

June Thomas

Our One Fight: The Worrywart vs. the Zen Master

Tom Bowman and Brigid Schulte

Why Kanye’s Rightward Turn Matters

Osita Nwanevu

Sean Hannity, Enemy of “Overpaid” Media Elites, Owns Hundreds of Homes

Molly Olmstead