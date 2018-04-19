The Americans’ Showrunners Explain Why They Created One of the Darkest Scenes in TV History

Brow Beat

The Americans’ Costa Ronin Hates His Season 6 Beard

By

Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Oleg (Costa Ronin) have a conversation on a park bench in FX's The Americans. They are both young men. Oleg, to the left, has a short beard and wears dark clothes and a flat cap. Oleg, to the right, wears a khaki jacket, pants, and shoes.
Tell me the truth: This beard looks horrible.
Eric Liebowitz / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

In Episode 4, “Mr. & Mrs. Teacup,” showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields talk about the charming conversation between Philip and Oleg, and they declare that they’re proud to have made one of the darkest scenes in TV history. She then chats with actor Costa Ronin, who plays Oleg Burov, about his Season 6 beard and why Oleg returned to the world of espionage. Finally, H. Keith Melton, who advises the creative team about intelligence-gathering techniques and technology and supplies many of the show’s spy gadgets from his personal collection, talks about KGB attitudes to hardware updates, Elizabeth’s necklace, and what was changing in 1987.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Podcasts

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Sarah Myers West, Nicolas Suzor, and Jillian C. York

How Facebook Can Prove It Doesn’t Discriminate Against Conservatives

Jeremy Stahl

Adam Schiff’s Plan to Counter Trump’s Coy Little Pardon Dance

Rachelle Hampton

What Do Astronauts Snack on in Space? Hint: No to Crumbs, Yes to Spice.

Elizabeth Kunreuther

People With Autism Aren’t Protected From Opioid Addiction. They Might Be at Higher Risk.

Aisha Harris

I Feel Pretty Has Good Intentions, but It Doesn’t Have the Brains

Christina Bonnington

How a Premium News Subscription Fits Into Apple’s Larger Plans

Alieza Durana

Surprise! The Republican Plan for Paid Leave May Have Negative Consequences.

June Thomas

The Americans’ Showrunners Explain Why They Created One of the Darkest Scenes in TV History

David Z. Morris

Facebook Shouldn’t Count on A.I. to Fix Its Hate-Speech Problems

Sarah Bregel

My Husband and I Are Separating. I Don’t Want to Hear Advice About ‘Marital Maintenance.’

Isaac Chotiner

Where America’s Gun Culture Comes From

Rachelle Hampton

What Can Workers and Employers Actually Do About Burnout?

Most Read

My 15-Year-Old Is Totally Unmotivated. How Do I Get Him to Care?

Carvell Wallace

In America, Blackness Means You’re a Problem, Not a Customer

Jamelle Bouie, Gene Demby, Aisha Harris, and Tressie McMillan Cottom

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Just Assigned a Majority Opinion for the First Time Ever

Mark Joseph Stern

Secretary of State Nominee Mike Pompeo May Get Unprecedented Rebuke From Senate

Joshua Keating

Why Are Credit Card Numbers on the Back Now?

Jaime Dunaway

What Republicans’ Doomed Effort to Undo the Budget Deal Is Really About

Jim Newell