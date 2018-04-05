Why the Artist Who Created Erica Haskard’s Artwork Loves The Americans’ Fictional Painter

Elizabeth (Keri Russell) looks after dying artist Erica (Miriam Shor). FX

In Episode 2, “Tchaikovsky,” showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who wrote this episode, talk about the ways that Claudia and Elizabeth are like a superstar coach and a superstar player, what was going on with the portable X-ray machine, and what Elizabeth was thinking in the episode’s final scene. Then Thomas talks with artist Alyssa Monks, who created Erica Haskard’s paintings and drawings, about her experience on the show. And finally, set decorator Mila Khalevich and art director Tim Goodmanson talk about the special challenges of creating a set that looks like the home of an artist.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.