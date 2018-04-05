Brow Beat

Why the Artist Who Created Erica Haskard’s Artwork Loves The Americans’ Fictional Painter

By

Elizabeth (Keri Russell, dressed in a truly insane disguise featuring bushy red wig and huge glasses) looks after dying artist Erica (Miriam Shor).
Elizabeth (Keri Russell) looks after dying artist Erica (Miriam Shor).
FX

Each week on Slates Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

In Episode 2, “Tchaikovsky,” showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who wrote this episode, talk about the ways that Claudia and Elizabeth are like a superstar coach and a superstar player, what was going on with the portable X-ray machine, and what Elizabeth was thinking in the episode’s final scene. Then Thomas talks with artist Alyssa Monks, who created Erica Haskard’s paintings and drawings, about her experience on the show. And finally, set decorator Mila Khalevich and art director Tim Goodmanson talk about the special challenges of creating a set that looks like the home of an artist.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joe Arvai

I’ve Worked for Republican and Democratic EPA Administrators. Scott Pruitt Is Killing the Agency.

June Thomas

Why the Artist Who Created Erica Haskard’s Artwork Loves The Americans’ Fictional Painter

Rachelle Hampton

My Parents’ Work-Life Balance: When Your Dad’s a Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist and Your Mom’s a Stay-at-Home Mom

Lauren Schwartzberg

Ask The Strategist: The Best Way to Cure and Prevent Blisters

Nicole Cliffe and Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: The Pushy Matchmakers

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Parents Expect Me to Share a Bed With My Brother.

Matthew Dessem

John Cena Pulls No Punches in His Important New PSA

Matthew Dessem

Dr. Evil Stops by The Tonight Show to Discuss His Time Working for the Trump Administration

Elliot Hannon

Trump Administration to Impose New Sanctions on Group of Russian Oligarchs

Inkoo Kang

Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Seeing Blockers

Elliot Hannon

Mueller’s Team Reportedly Questioned Russian Oligarchs About Trump Financial Links Upon Arrival in U.S.

Jim Newell

The Only Thing to Admire About Tiger Woods Is His Legendary Talent

Most Read

The Report that Trump Is Not a Target of the Mueller Probe Is Actually Terrible News for the President

Jeremy Stahl

My Daughter Is a First-Class Complainer. How Do I Get Her to Look on the Bright Side?

Carvell Wallace

What We Know About Nasim Aghdam, the YouTube Shooter

Molly Olmstead

Wow. Look at These Astounding Photos of Abandoned Dockless Vehicles in America.

Henry Grabar

People Are Molding Their Responses to Nasim Aghdam to Fit the Shape of Their Bigotry

Christina Cauterucci

GWU Is Conducting a Seminar on “Christian Privilege” and Right-Wing Media Is Very Displeased

Ruth Graham