Why The Americans’ Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Love Their Season 6 Disguises

Brow Beat

Why Keri Russell Loves to Become Home-Care Nurse Stephanie on The Americans

By

Keri Russell plays Elizabeth in The Americans. In this still, Elizabeth is in disguise as Stephanie, a dowdy home care nurse. She wears big, round glasses, a crazy-curly redhead wig, and a speckle-patterned white fluffy turtleneck under a pink-collared denim shirt.
Keri Russell as Elizabeth as Stephanie in The Americans.
Eric Liebowitz / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

In Episode 5, “The Great Patriotic War,” she talks with stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys about Elizabeth’s loneliness, Philip’s failures as a businessman, and the significance of the fight between Philip and Paige. She then chats with showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields about Paige’s youthful rebellion, whether Elizabeth honey-trapped Philip, and why Philip changed the nature of his relationship with Kimmy. Finally, the show’s stunt coordinator, Ian McLaughlin, talks about the characters’ fighting styles.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Podcasts TV

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.

