How an Editor Behind The Americans’ “Previously On” Teasers Summarizes Five Seasons in 45 Seconds

Brow Beat

The Art of Making a “Previously On” Teaser

By

Noah Emmerich as Stan Beeman on The Americans. Emmerich is a white man in fifties with thinning blonde hair and a medium build. He wears brown trousers and a black jacket. The shot shows him from the calves up, in profile. He stands in a hallway.
Noah Emmerich as Stan Beeman on The Americans.
FX

Each week on SlateAmericans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

In Episode 3, “Urban Transport Planning,” showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields talk about Philip’s stress levels and how spies would have identified company employees in the days before the Internet. She then chats with actor Noah Emmerich, who plays Stan Beeman, about how Stan is doing in 1987 and what it has been like to tackle a multi-season role for the first time in his career. Finally, editor Katie Ennis, who has been responsible for many of the “previously on” teasers that precede each episode, explains how they’re made.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.

