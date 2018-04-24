Thandie Newton, Asia Argento Criticize Time’s Up Movement for Exclusivity

Thandie Newton at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Westworld. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Since its inception in January of 2018, the Time’s Up movement has drawn criticism from some unlikely detractors: the very women it’s supposed to protect. Trailblazing Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Asia Argento called the movement out after its controversial Golden Globes debut: McGowan called Time’s Up’s all-black fashion protest “Hollywood fakery,” while Argento said she was not invited to the Golden Globes nor asked to sign the open letter that kicked off the movement. Now, Westworld actor Thandie Newton has come forward to say that she felt ignored by Time’s Up as well.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Newton said she was excluded from the movement when it launched. “I wasn’t hot enough,” she reasoned. “I wasn’t mainstream enough and I wasn’t going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a kind of renaissance in my career.” Newton, whose performance as Maeve on Westworld earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, told W magazine in 2016 that she had been abused by a casting director as a teenager. She now says she was subsequently “ostracized” by the industry.

Citing Newton’s interview, Asia Argento took to Twitter to reiterate her doubts about Time’s Up:

More proof, if any was needed, that #TimesUp is an exclusive club (and extended feel-good PR opportunity) for Hollywood elites that shuns survivors https://t.co/xr1qLUurmZ — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) April 23, 2018

While it’s unclear exactly who, of the “over 300 women” cited in Time’s Up’s debut ad, is running the movement, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, and America Ferrera have all recurred as key players. The Jan. 1, 2018 open letter from which Argento was conspicuously absent sports signatures from all manner of supportive women, including feminist writers like Roxane Gay and Gloria Steinem and Hollywood heavy-hitters like Kathleen Kennedy and Nicole Kidman.* Fame does not appear to be a factor in who signed the ad, and Thandie Newton’s name is on the letter—though such a symbolic move does not necessarily indicate her active inclusion in the movement as a whole.

The open letter, addressed to female farmworkers, marked an initial move by Time’s Up to quell claims of elitism. The movement had raised some $20 million dollars in legal aid as of February this year and works to direct harassment and assault victims toward financial and social resources.

Movement organizer and actor Jessica Chastain responded to Argento’s tweets Monday afternoon, saying, “I have felt so bad that some feel excluded.”

“No one is unwelcome,” Chastain tweeted. “The more women that come together, standing shoulder to shoulder, the stronger we are.”

I invited you to the first meeting at my house Nov 27th but unfortunately you were out of town. It wasn't called #TimesUp cuz we didn't have a name. It was just a group of actresses coming together to see how we could support the brave women coming forward & create lasting change — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 23, 2018

You, and so many others, were so brave to speak up & start this movement. It is my goal to make sure it will never be in vain. I will always support you and what you did. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 23, 2018