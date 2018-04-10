T.J. Miller Allegedly Called in a Bomb Threat to Get Back at a Woman He Drunkenly Harassed

Crushing it. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Just when he couldn’t get any more appealing, Silicon Valley ex-star T.J. Miller has upped his charm factor exponentially by allegedly accusing a random woman of terrorism. The actor/comedian/alleged sexual predator called in a false bomb threat to Amtrak on March 18, according to public documents.

A document from the Department of Justice released Tuesday outlines Miller’s arrest and alleged offense. He has been charged with “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut,” and could face up to five years’ imprisonment. Miller appeared before a judge in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

According to the document, a federal complaint filed against Miller alleges he called 911 in New Jersey to report that his Amtrak train, 2256 from Washington, D.C., to Penn Station in New York City, was in danger. He said a woman with brown hair and a scarf “ha[d] a bomb in her bag.” When a bomb squad stopped and inspected the train in Connecticut, they could not find any evidence of an explosive. An investigator than allegedly contacted Miller, who made more accusations about the woman in a slurred voice. When asked, Miller said he had consumed “one glass of red wine.” He insisted, “Someone has to check that lady out.”

Investigators then uncovered Miller’s alleged lie when they found out he had been traveling on Amtrak train 2258, not 2256. According to an attendant in the first class car, where Miller had been seated, Miller allegedly boarded the train drunk, consumed several drinks en route to New York, and was eventually ordered to disembark due to drunken misconduct. The complaint also says that Miller berated a female passenger in the first class car, who was apparently sitting far enough away that he would have had to get out of his seat to address her. Investigators claim to have identified the woman and found that she was not carrying the kind of suitcase or exhibiting the kind of behavior Miller described to 911. The official complaint accuses Miller of making a false bomb threat out of spite.

The statement takes care to remind readers that “a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.” Still, regardless of whether or not these allegations are true, hate-followers of the reportedly misogynistic Miller can easily connect the dots—and are probably feeling a bit of schadenfreude at the whole spectacle.