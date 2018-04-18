Steven Spielberg Is Producing (and Might Direct) a DC Comics Movie, and It’s Total Spielberg Bait

Steven Spielberg. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

This “Steven Spielberg” guy sure has some heat on him. The filmmaker recently celebrated a unique accomplishment, becoming the first director to reach the $10 billion mark at the global box office for his entire body of work, thanks to the recent success of Ready Player One. And Spielberg is already looking to add to that total with another blockbuster: Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that Spielberg will produce a DC Comics movie, and is interested in directing it, too. (Though we should keep in mind that he has a long record of indecisiveness when it comes to choosing projects.)

David Koepp, who Spielberg has worked with on several films including Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will write the script for the movie, an adaptation of Blackhawk. The long-running comic series follows a World War II-era hero who leads a team of pilots.

A Steven Spielberg movie? About World War II? Groundbreaking.