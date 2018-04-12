Brow Beat

Stephen Colbert Has Unlocked the Secret of Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy

By

There are probably more productive ways to deal with Donald Trump’s bizarre, dangerous tweets than making jokes, but as long as the moral lightweights in the Republican party who control Congress won’t do anything, comedy’s one of the only things we’ve got. So here’s Stephen Colbert in a luchador mask, translating the president’s online bluster into the only context in which it might make sense: professional wrestling.

Colbert, as “El Trumpo Loco,” does a fantastic pro wrestler voice, and he’s got the gestures down pat. And there’s a truth at the core of this impression: the president’s love of pomp and spectacle, his unique relationship with reality, and his uncontrollable temper would fit right in at the WWE (in fact, it did).

It’s a very funny segment, and we hope it brings you some small measure of enjoyment as the world careens into the toilet.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Matthew Dessem

