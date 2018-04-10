Stephen Colbert Gets Giddy Over the FBI’s Raid on Michael Cohen

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came back from hiatus last night, although, according to its host, the show’s staff had their reservations. “We’re thinking of not coming back,” Colbert said in his opening monologue, “because, uh, everything.”

Lately, “uh, everything” means the Stormy Daniels case. Although he proudly “did not once think of Donald Trump’s penis” while on vacation, Colbert eagerly dove back into the issue with a new segment of “Stormy Watch,” porno intro music and all. The host reviewed the case, from Trump’s Air Force One comments to Daniels’ alleged knowledge of Trump’s genitals, with all the glee of a third-grader (or Seth Meyers). Colbert’s infectious giddiness hit its peak when he unveiled the latest news about Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Yesterday, Cohen, Trump’s lawyer who allegedly executed the Daniels payoff without Trump’s knowledge, had his house raided by the FBI. “They got all of his information about porn in a folder marked ‘Finances,’ and all of his information about finances in a folder marked ‘Porn,’” Colbert joked. He then moved on to the monologue’s piece de résistance: a straitlaced MSNBC clip explaining … taint teams.

Watch the clip to find out what taint teams do. Legal stuff, whatever. For our purposes it’s not important, because, taint teams. This could easily be, as Colbert noted with audible delight, the title for “one of Stormy Daniels’ best movies.”

“I [BLEEP] the fool!” the host proclaimed, to band leader Jon Batiste’s dismay.