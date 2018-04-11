Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Social media has been in an uproar over Tucker Carlson’s decision to run a segment Monday night about a Wall Street Journal article dealing with the potential dangers of sex-crazed panda bears, while most other networks were covering Michael Cohen:

For those still in disbelief that Tucker Carlson was talking about pandas instead of Trump's attorney getting raided by the feds pic.twitter.com/UP0IaappUA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 10, 2018

In point of fact—and I can’t believe I’m writing something in defense of Tucker Carlson—the Fox News host did discuss the police raid on Michael Cohen during the same show as the panda segment. Don’t give him too much credit, though, because he framed it as a media story, making fun of CNN for cutting away from Nikki Haley at the United Nations to break the news. Then guest Mark Steyn told a complicated story about Chappaquiddick, though it wasn’t clear what point he thought he was making, and the two yukked it up about Stormy Daniels. To use a word that’s going around, it was disgraceful. See for yourself:

But although people claiming Carlson didn’t even acknowledge the Michael Cohen situation are wrong, Stephen Colbert’s problem with the host goes deeper than that. Ranting about the dangers of bears of all types was one of Stephen Colbert’s trademark jokes, back when he was playing conservative blowhard “Stephen Colbert” on The Colbert Report, and he’s not happy Carlson stole it. In fact, “Stephen Colbert” dedicated an entire segment to pandas in particular. He only shows a short clip of it on The Late Show, so here’s the full segment:

It does seem clear that Colbert is right to be mad at Tucker Carlson for stealing his bit. However, the fictional character “Stephen Colbert” also has a right to be mad at the actual human Stephen Colbert, because Stephen Colbert stole “Stephen Colbert’s” joke about Kung Fu Panda. When will this flagrant cycle of bit-stealing end? Never! And that’s tonight’s word.