Is Ready Player One Spielberg’s Mea Culpa for the Hollywood He Created—or Is It Reveling in It?

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s film critic Dana Stevens, the Verge culture editor Laura Hudson, Slate copy editor Dawnthea Price, and Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman spoil Ready Player One. Who is this movie for—gamers who are the age of its heroes or older audiences who will appreciate the ’80s pop culture references? Is this adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel for the OASIS or against it? And why isn’t Mark Rylance’s tech guru the villain?
