Is Ready Player One Spielberg’s Mea Culpa for the Hollywood He Created—or Is It Reveling in It?

Brow Beat

Who Is Ready Player One For?

We discuss Steven Spielberg’s latest in spoiler-filled detail.

By

Olivia Cooke as Art3mis in Ready Player One.
Olivia Cooke as Art3mis in Ready Player One.
Photo by Jaap Buitendijk © 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Village Roadshow Films North America Inc., and RatPac-Dune Entertainment.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s film critic Dana Stevens, the Verge culture editor Laura Hudson, Slate copy editor Dawnthea Price, and Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman spoil Ready Player One. Who is this movie for—gamers who are the age of its heroes or older audiences who will appreciate the ’80s pop culture references? Is this adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel for the OASIS or against it? And why isn’t Mark Rylance’s tech guru the villain?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Read more in Slate about Ready Player One:

Ready Player One Is a Feat of State-of-the Art Pop Culture Navel Gazing
What Ready Player One Leaves Out of Its Third-Act Twist
Ernest Cline’s Follow-Up to Ready Player One Embodies Everything Wrong With Gaming Culture

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Dawnthea Price is a Slate copy editor.

Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor.

Laura Hudson is the Verge's culture editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Isaac Chotiner

New York Times’ Parul Sehgal on How a Childhood of Subversive Reading Influences Her Book Criticism

Dana Stevens, Dawnthea Price, Forrest Wickman, and Laura Hudson

Is Ready Player One Spielberg’s Mea Culpa for the Hollywood He Created—or Is It Reveling in It?

Rachel Withers

The Ick Factor of Computers That Converse Like People

Leigh Stringer

Not All Workplace Wellness Programs Are Shams. Here’s What It Takes to Make Them Work.

Laura L. Hayes

Why Angry Men Kill—and How to Stop Them Before They Do

June Thomas

An Artist On the “Surreal” Experience of Re-Creating Her Studio on the Set of The Americans

Will Oremus

The Biggest Challenge Stopping Amazon’s Alexa From Knowing Every Single Answer

Strategist Editors

The Best Air Purifiers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Elliot Hannon

A 1988 Shell Environmental Report Shows the Oil Company Knew Climate Change Was Real and Would Be Devastating

Nicole Cliffe

Our Daughter Prefers Me to My Husband. I Don’t Blame Her!

Dianna Anderson

Why Do Republican Politicians Keep Getting the Bible Wrong?

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 2

Most Read

Donald Trump Basically Just Said He Should Lose the Litigation With Stormy Daniels

Jeremy Stahl

The Atlantic “Parts Ways” With Kevin Williamson Over Women-Should-Be-Hanged Comments

Jordan Weissmann

What It’s Like to Watch Isle of Dogs As a Japanese Speaker

Emily Yoshida

Is Roseanne’s Gender Nonconforming Character Designed to Appease Anti-Trans Feminists?

Brynn Tannehill

Our Daughter Prefers Me to My Husband. I Don’t Blame Her!

Nicole Cliffe

My Parents’ Work-Life Balance: When Your Dad’s a Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist and Your Mom’s a Stay-at-Home Mom

Rachelle Hampton