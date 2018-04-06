Is Ready Player One Spielberg’s Mea Culpa for the Hollywood He Created—or Is It Reveling in It?

Olivia Cooke as Art3mis in Ready Player One. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk © 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Village Roadshow Films North America Inc., and RatPac-Dune Entertainment.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s film critic Dana Stevens, the Verge culture editor Laura Hudson, Slate copy editor Dawnthea Price, and Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman spoil Ready Player One. Who is this movie for—gamers who are the age of its heroes or older audiences who will appreciate the ’80s pop culture references? Is this adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel for the OASIS or against it? And why isn’t Mark Rylance’s tech guru the villain?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

