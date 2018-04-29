Shaq’s Gas Tank Theory Proves Inside the NBA Is the Best Math Show On TV

Like breakdancing and knife-throwing, math is most entertaining when performed by those who don’t know what they are doing. Consider Thursday night’s episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, in which Shaquille O’Neal revealed an interesting theory on fuel efficiency.
When co-host Kenny Smith mentioned that he didn’t want to buy a new car because it would cost $80 to fill the tank, O’Neal offered up a mangled version of Zeno’s dichotomy paradox. “When it gets to half, you put $20,” he advised. “Then, when it gets back to half, you put $20.” When confronted with the holes in his theory, Shaq did not back down. “If you let it get to zero Monday through Friday, then you have to pay $80 to fill it back up. But if you let it get to half by Wednesday, then you pay $20 and it goes back to full.”
In response, Smith screamed, “No!”
If you couldn’t tell by Shaq’s thesis, Inside the NBA is not a statistics-friendly outlet. According to Charles Barkley, analytics is “just some crap that some people who are really smart made up to try and get in the game because they had no talent.”
Despite abhorring analytics, Barkley’s adventures in mathematics have routinely made for amazing television.
As someone who is terrible at math, I am thankful I have a job that doesn’t require me to crunch numbers on live TV. However, I am even more thankful that members of the Inside the NBA crew do have that kind of job.
Serious analytics folks will take issue with Barkley lambasting a subject he proudly doesn’t understand, but most of those eggheads don’t have TV shows on which they can espouse their opinions. Barkley does, and so we get beautiful gems like this.
If 50 percent of fans love analytics and 50 percent hate them, then Inside the NBA is the perfect show for the remaining 50 percent. Long may its mathematical magic continue.